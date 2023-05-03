23-year-old Burnley star attracting Premier League attention, report claims

Burnley star Vitinho is drawing interest from the Premier League but the Clarets have no interest in entertaining an exit, as per Brazilian outlet iG Esporte (via Sport Witness).

Burnley brought Vitinho to Turf Moor last summer, snapping him up from Belgian side Cercle Brugge.

The Brazilian talent has been one of numerous big hits from the Jupiler Pro League as Vincent Kompany’s side cruised back to the Premier League and won the Championship title. Vitinho has played 39 times across all competitions, chipping in with three goals and three assists in the process.

The 23-year-old has played as both a right-back and a winger, operating on the left-hand side when called upon too.

Now, reports from Brazil have claimed his performances have drawn admiring glances from the Premier League. It is said by iG Esporte that Vitinho has attracted top-flight interest, though the sides go unnamed. The report adds that Burnley have no interest in negotiating any deal for Vitinho either.

One to hold onto?

Burnley will be keen to hold onto the vast majority of the group that has helped them bounce back to the Premier League in style. Vitinho is most certainly one of those the Clarets should be holding onto, and their position on potential interest shows that they believe that to be the case as well.

At 23, Vitinho is a bright talent for the future who may well go onto land the club a healthy fee in the future, but for now, they see his future at Turf Moor.

His talent and versatility will make him an exciting and useful player to have heading up to Premier League football and it will be hoped he can go from strength to strength under Kompany’s watch.