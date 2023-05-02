What’s former Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool man Jay Spearing up to these days?

Jay Spearing played for Bolton Wanderers between 2012 and 2017 and Blackpool between 2017 and 2020.

Born in Wallasey, Spearing is a product of the Liverpool academy, captaining the U18 side and played 55 times for his boyhood club before joining Bolton in 2012, originally on loan. The move was made permanent the following season.

Spearing played 173 games in total for Bolton Wanderers across five years at the club, either side of a six-month loan spell to Blackburn Rovers in the 2014/15 season.

Spearing headed to Blackpool in 2017 on a deal until the end of the season after being released by Bolton. He later penned a further two-year deal with the Tangerines, playing 120 games across three seasons in League One, leaving to join Tranmere Rovers at the end of his contract.

So what’s Spearing up to these days?

Spearing spent two seasons with Tranmere in League Two, making 89 appearances in all competitions during his spell before he was released at the end of his contract at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Now 34, Spearing has returned to Anfield where’s taken up a coaching role with the U18 side and he also plays as a registered over-age player for the Liverpool U21s, appearing in the EFL Trophy game earlier this season in a 1-0 defeat at Rochdale.

Spearing may well have time to return to a full-time playing career, but after playing 368 Football League games and making 30 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, it seems as though the tenacious midfielder has moved onto the next step of his career in football on the touchline.