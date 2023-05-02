Veterans depart? McGoldrick stays? What to expect from Derby County’s retained list this summer

Derby County’s season isn’t done yet but one eye will be on their plans for the summer transfer window.

Derby County are in a strong position in the fight for the play-offs and travel to Sheffield Wednesday this weekend knowing that just a point could be enough to secure 6th. Peterborough United are two points behind and have a lower goal difference than the Rams.

With the summer nearing, decisions over player contracts are approaching and the retained list shouldn’t come long after the end of the season. Here, we look at what to expect…

Who could be released?

Some of those out of contract at the end of the season seem like strong candidates for summer exits. Backup goalkeeper Scott Loach and veteran centre-back Richard Stearman have found chances limited, so it would be a surprise if either were tied down to new playing contracts.

Club captain Curtis Davies has been a loyal servant at Pride Park but at 38, it could be that the Rams turn their focus to younger options rather than extending the veteran’s stay. James Chester is another defender who could head for pastures new after an injury-hit season with the club.

Craig Forsyth is another long-serving veteran who finds his future in doubt. The 34-year-old has been with the club since 2013 and has maintained a prevalent role in the side this season, playing 51 times across all competitions. That experience and leadership makes him a valuable figure but questions have been asked of his physical attributes again this campaign, so it remains to be seen if he’ll be offered an extended stay.

Who could be retained?

Of those just mentioned, it can be argued that Forsyth is a player worth holding onto. However, there are some who are certainly players who the club should look to keep.

Midfielder Conor Hourihane has had critics at times but his creative output is a level above and will be one to keep regardless of which division the Rams find themselves in. The same goes for Jason Knight, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s tempted away from Pride Park when his contract runs out.

Last but not least, star man David McGoldrick has to be held onto. At 35, the silky Irishman’s 22 goals and six assists have sown he’s still got plenty left to offer and losing him would leave a big hole in Paul Warne’s attack.