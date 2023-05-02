Opinion: Sheffield Wednesday should consider free transfer swoop for Championship man amid new claims

Sheffield Wednesday recruited centre-back Aden Flint on loan in January, bringing him in from Stoke City to bolster their options at the heart of defence.

Since then, the veteran defender has played 14 times for Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday. He’s brought a physical presence to the Owls’ backline and a vast amount of experience while the likes of Ben Heneghan and Michael Ihiekwe have been sidelined with injuries.

His future at parent club Stoke City is looking bleak though, but that should pique the interests of Wednesday ahead of the summer…

A shrewd free transfer swoop?

Regardless of whether Sheffield Wednesday win promotion to the Championship via the play-offs or miss out again, a permanent move for Flint is something that should be in their thinking.

Reporter Darren Witcoop has said he’s set to be released by Stoke this summer, opening the door for him to move on as a free agent. Given his pedigree at League One and Championship level, Flint won’t be short of suitors but as they’ve got him on loan already, Wednesday should be able to get the jump on any other potential suitors.

He’s not been free of critics since arriving at Hillsborough in the winter. As a 33-year-old towering centre-back, he’s not the quickest and can be caught out because of that times. However, he’s such a strong presence in duels and in aerial battles and he has an experience that other Wednesday defenders can’t match.

Of course, some would argue a more long-term view to recruitment needs to be taken by perhaps bringing in a more youthful option. As a free agent though, Flint would be a low cost, low risk signing and there wouldn’t need to be a bedding-in process. He already knows Moore’s demands and the area, making for a smooth transition from a temporary to permanent deal.

It remains to be seen just how Flint’s situation pans out this summer but his time with Sheffield Wednesday has shown he’s still got plenty to offer, so a permanent swoop has to be in their thinking.