Opinion: Sheffield United must be among sides eyeing 24-year-old star ahead of Arsenal return

Sheffield United will spend this summer gearing up for a return to the Premier League after sealing promotion from the Championship last week.

There’s no doubt that the Blades will take some time to celebrate and then rest when the season is done too, but for the club hierarchy, attention will quickly turn to planning for the summer transfer window.

Business will have to be done shrewdly but there’s no doubt that more strength in key areas is needed if they’re to go onto hold onto their Premier League status next season. Good deals will be there to be done and one man Sheffield United simply have to have their eye on is American defender Auston Trusty…

A perfect signing?

Trusty has spent this season on loan in the Championship with Birmingham City, gaining valuable game time away from parent club Arsenal. He’s settled into English football fantastically, putting in a string of strong displays for the Blues while playing as a centre-back in a back three or a back for, also filling in at left-back when needs be.

He’s been labelled as a Premier League player by City boss John Eustace and reports have said that a host of Championship sides are showing interest ahead of a potential loan swoop this summer. Arsenal are yet to make a decision over what will be next, but after such a strong showing in the second-tier, a step up to top-flight football could be best.

With that said, a move to another Premier League club like Sheffield United could be ideal.

He’d be a great fit for Paul Heckingbottom’s side and he’d slot brilliantly into a back three alongside John Egan and Anel Ahmedhodzic. Bramall Lane has been a great proving ground for loan players too, with Manchester City prodigies Tommy Doyle and James McAtee both impressing this season.

It seems like a deal that could work for all parties and if Trusty isn’t going to have a role to play with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal next season, it’s something Sheffield United should certainly be looking into.