Opinion: Charlton Athletic would be better off looking elsewhere amid permanent links with current loan man

Charlton Athletic added defender Todd Kane to their ranks in January, bringing him in on loan from Championship side Coventry City.

Charlton Athletic’s move for Kane came after a tough first half of the season for the right-back. He’d found game time limited with Coventry City and his time at The Valley hasn’t been particularly fruitful either.

The ex-Chelsea youngster picked up an injury on his debut and spent the best part of three months on the sidelines. Kane has been back in the action recently though and made four appearances over April, though all of them were brief outings off the bench.

Following a pretty uneventful time at The Valley, there will have been surprise when it emerged that the Addicks were keen on a permanent move for Kane ahead of his expected departure from Coventry City. With that in mind, it could be better that Dean Holden and co turn their attention elsewhere…

Better options available?

While Kane’s time in South London hasn’t exactly caught the eye, you can see the appeal of a move for the defender. He’s got Championship experience, can play as a full-back or a wing-back and will be available for nothing. It makes for a cheap, low risk deal for a player with decent pedigree.

However, it does feel like Charlton Athletic would be better off turning their attentions elsewhere.

Kane hasn’t really done enough or had enough of a chance to show what he’s capable of this summer, so it would be a bit of a risk to bring him in permanently. The injury problem that arose so soon into his time with the club doesn’t exactly fill people with hope either as the Addicks have already had to contend with injured players for much of this season.

You have to feel that there are more inspiring options than a free agent-to-be loan player who has struggled with injuries since signing, but it remains to be seen if he can prove himself more before a possible swoop. If he is to become a free agent, there’s no reason why the Addicks can’t look to bring him in to train with the team over pre-season to give him a chance to showcase his abilities but based off what has been seen on-pitch during his loan, Charlton could be best looking at other options.