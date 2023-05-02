Opinion: Charlton Athletic could be a great destination for Sheffield United’s sought-after starlet this summer

Charlton Athletic will be keen to bolster their ranks this summer and one area they will need to strengthen is in attack.

Charlton Athletic have been able to rely on Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Miles Leaburn as their main talismen this season. Rak-Sakyi has been a huge hit on loan, netting 15 goals from the wing while academy graduate Leaburn has 12 goals in his breakthrough campaign.

Behind them, midfielder Scott Fraser and winter Corey Blackett-Taylor have eight but other strikers Chuks Aneke and Macauley Bonne haven’t made telling impacts. Aneke has struggled with injuries and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Bonne’s short-term deal is not extended.

It has left the Addicks’ attacking options pretty limited and ahead of next season, they should consider bolstering their ranks with a move for Sheffield United’s Will Osula.

Interest already emerging…

It has been reported that as many as a dozen clubs are already showing interest in Osula ahead of the summer. A loan exit seems even more likely now that Sheffield United are heading for the Premier League too as chances are only going to be more limited for the Dane.

He’s got League One experience after spending the first half of the season with Derby County and his powerful displays at the top of the pitch caught the eye at times even if he wasn’t the most prolific. He netted five times in 21 outings for the Rams, chipping in with an assist along the way too.

1 of 10 Who is this former Charlton Athletic player? Ian Maatsen Akin Famewo Jay Mingi Erhun Oztumer

Osula has the physical attributes to perform at this level but he needs refining, and that’s where a side like Charlton could come in. They’ve developed a whole host of top talents before, be it loaned in players or those in their own academy. The earlier mentioned Rak-Sakyi has flourished this season and that should really appeal to top-flight clubs looking to find places for their young stars to develop.

Charlton Athletic will need a striker too, and that should give Osula a good chance of regular game time. Aneke’s injury issues could persist again and a Bonne stay looks unlikely, opening the door for someone to come in and battle with talisman Leaburn for a starting spot.

Osula seems to be a good fit for the Addicks and vice versa, so this could be a move to consider in the summer.