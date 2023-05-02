Obafemi option triggered? Veteran leaves? What to expect from Burnley’s retained list this summer

Burnley have sealed their return to the Premier League after winning the Championship at a leisurely pace.

Burnley’s work last summer went a long way to building a promotion-winning squad and all eyes will be on what business they strike this time around.

There are some decisions to be made over some current players first though, and it won’t be long before talk of the retained list starts to emerge. Here, we look at what to expect from the Clarets…

Who could be released?

Of the players currently at Turf Moor, veteran striker Ashley Barnes is the only one who is out of contract at the end of this season. That is largely down to the significant makeover last summer but it marks good work by the hierarchy to keep almost everyone’s futures in check too.

Barnes has maintained an important role this season even if his presence in the starting XI hasn’t been as prevalent but ahead of a return to the top-flight, it could be time for him to head elsewhere. He has made it clear he’d love to stay at Turf Moor though.

There are some loaned out players who look like strong candidates for a summer release though. Matt Lowton is out of contract and it would be a surprise to see his stay extended, and the same goes for goalkeepers Lukas Jensen and Will Norris.

Who could be retained?

While Barnes was mentioned as a potential exit, he could yet be kept around too.

As touched on before, he’s keen to stay with the club. Someone of his top-flight experience could yet have a valuable part to play on and off the pitch as well, even if he plays more of a fringe role.

There are also options to buy Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi, so it could be that their stays are confirmed in the retained list too. If not, separate announcements will be made providing Burnley opt to keep both on.