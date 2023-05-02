Newcastle United’s stance on Karl Darlow exit revealed amid Hull City interest

Hull City signed Karl Darlow on loan from Newcastle United in the January transfer window.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper joined Liam Rosenior’s side for the second half of the season and has since become a key player for the club.

Darlow has so far racked up 12 Championship appearances for the Tigers, keeping an impressive five clean sheets as Hull City edge towards a respectable mid-table finish.

Rosenior has made no secret of the fact that he wants to sign Darlow on a permanent basis in the summer. The Hull City boss is set to hold discussions with Darlow over his future and it appears that his parent club Newcastle could be open to a sale.

An emerging report from HullLive has revealed that Darlow ‘remains a top transfer target’ for the Tigers, and that the Magpies are ‘believed to be open to doing a deal’ for Darlow.

Darlow finds himself quite far down the pecking order at St James’ Park, with Eddie Howe having Martin Dubravka, Loris Karius, and Nick Pope currently at his disposal.

Hull City are also believed to have an option to buy Darlow in his current loan contract – his Newcastle United deal runs until 2025.

A smart signing…

Hull City have a really well-balanced team as things stand. They have a good blend of youth and experience, with players like Darlow offering that experience and Premier League quality.

He’s certainly been impressive since joining and he’s getting regular game time at a good level, so he might yet fancy a return to the MKM Stadium in the summer, and with Newcastle seemingly ready to let him go, there doesn’t seem to be anything standing in the way of his move.

The only thing that could make it fall through is if any other teams join the race for Darlow, which isn’t unlikely as there’s a few teams in the Championship and Premier League needing a goalkeeper this summer.

Hull City’s season finishes with a trip to Luton Town next week.