New deal for striker? Injury prone duo let go? What to expect from QPR’s retained list this summer

QPR will be playing in the Championship next season, after claiming a 1-0 win at Stoke City last time out.

Back-to-back wins against Burnley and Stoke respectively sees QPR retain their Championship status for another year. The R’s have had a dire season in truth, marred by managerial changes and poor individual performances on the pitch, but the summer ahead is looking a bit brighter.

Gareth Ainsworth has already revealed that he has a few names on his transfer wishlist, and with several names out of contract, we could see a much-needed makeover in west London this summer.

Who’s out of contract?

The big name that’s out of contract is Chris Willock – he’s recently been linked with a move to Michael Beale’s Rangers, although that’s since been played down.

Elsewhere, Luke Amos and Leon Balogun see their deals expire in the summer, with Chris Martin, Jordan Archer, and Charlie Owens also among set to become free agents.

Who could be retained?

Perhaps the most obvious decision for QPR to make this summer is to trigger the one-year extension to Willock’s stay, but that might mean that the club will look to move him on this summer as to avoid losing him for free next year.

Elsewhere, Ainsworth has hinted at potentially handing Martin a new deal. The striker has netted four times in 15 league outings for QPR since arriving in January, scoring the winning goal in the 2-1 win at Burnley last month.

But names like Balogun and Amos could be let go. Both players have shown potential in a QPR shirt but both have struggled with injury – Amos especially over the course of his four-year stay at the club.

As for Archer, he’s been no.2 all season, failing to make a single Championship appearance. But Seny Dieng has had suitors this season and with his contract up in 2024, he could be moved on this summer, meaning that Archer might be kept around as QPR’s potential no.1 next season.

And lastly, it looks like Owens’ time at QPR might be coming to an end, after another failed season at the club.

QPR finish their campaign at home to Bristol City next week.