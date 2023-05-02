Mowbray says Sunderland man will miss Preston clash but could potentially return for play-offs

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is hopeful that Dan Ballard will return in time for the play-offs, should his side get there.

Ballard has been out since the end of March after picking up a hamstring injury on international duty with Northern Ireland. The 23-year-old’s latest injury alongside the fractured foot he suffered earlier in the season has limited him to just 19 league games this campaign.

His absence has made Sunderland’s woes considerably worse with Aji Alese and Danny Batth ruled out for the rest of the season, leaving the Black Cats light in the heart of defence.

Sunderland face a do or die game against Preston North End on the final day of the season with Mowbray’s side having to win to finish in the top six.

Speaking to ChronicleLive, Mowbray admitted that Ballard will miss the Preston game in the hope he will play a part in the play-offs should Sunderland get there.

Mowbray said:

“I think Preston is going to come too soon for him. I think if we finish in the top six, there is a chance he will take part in the games that follow that. But I don’t think you gamble with a footballer who is not 100 percent in his mind able to play.”

Return this season?

Ballard’s involvement again this season seemingly revolves around Sunderland’s chances of reaching the play-offs, but they will have to rely on results elsewhere to break into the top six.

Sunderland have a superior goal difference over Millwall meaning that a win for the Mackems, and Millwall slipping up against Blackburn Rovers, could see Sunderland sneak into the play-off places on the final day.

Mowbray has seen a centre-back partnership of Trai Hume and Luke O’Nien steer Sunderland towards the finish line but Ballard’s possible return will be a significant boost to a defence that is extremely thin given the current injury problems.

Ballard previously played at Millwall last season and will be hoping his old teammates slip up on the final day.

Sunderland travel to Preston North End on Monday, with kick-off at 3pm.