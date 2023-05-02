Latest Sunderland news: Midfielder linked, Black Cats eyeing Championship man + more

Sunderland go into the final game of the 2022/23 Championship season needing a win to keep their play-off hopes alive.

And that’s a statement that many Sunderland fans wouldn’t have been expecting to hear going into this season. But Tony Mowbray and his side have arguably been the surprise package of this season, with Sunderland having gone toe-to-toe with some of the best teams in the division.

They face Preston North End next Monday – a win could see them move into 6th place of the table but they would need some help in the other fixtures. And ahead of their season finale, there’s been some interesting Sunderland stories in headlines, with one of them linking the club with Birmingham City talent Jobe Bellingham.

A recent report from Daily Mail revealed that the Black Cats are ‘making a pitch’ to sign the 17-year-old Birmingham City attacker, who is the younger brother of Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude.

Elsewhere, another signing that we could potentially see go down at the Stadium of Light this summer is a return for Leeds United loan man Joe Gelhardt.

Mowbray was recently quizzed on the idea and he didn’t rule it out, saying:

“If it was a possibility it’s something … but there are a lot of things in the way. I would assume that young Gelhardt would want to go back to his parent club, wherever they’re going, and play games, get a feel – the kid doesn’t even know what league they’re going to be in at this moment, when you look at the bottom of the Premier League. We all like him.”

Lastly, and in another bit of transfer news, Sunderland are being linked with SC Heerenveen’s Thom Haye. Reports coming out of Europe (via Sunderland Echo) claim that Sunderland are among those interested in the midfielder, but the Dutch outfit are yet to receive a formal approach from the Black Cats.

Sunderland v Preston kicks off at 3pm next Monday – the Black Cats go into this one on the back of an eight-game unbeaten run.