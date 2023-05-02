Key man departing? What to expect from Swansea City’s retained list this summer

Swansea City are enjoying a resurgent end to the season, with Russell Martin’s side currently sat in 10th place of the Championship table.

The Swans can’t finish inside the top six, but they could finish as high as 7th if results go their way on the final day of the season.

A run of eight games unbeaten and six wins from those eight has seen Swansea shoot up the table over the past few weeks, making for a very strong end to what’s otherwise been quite a turbulent season.

But the club has a lot of work to do in the summer after a very subdued January transfer window, with some key players looking set to move on.

Who’s out of contract?

The Swans have a couple of key players out of contract this summer in Ryan Manning and Joel Latibeaudiere. The pair’s contracts have been a talking point throughout this season – Manning’s especially with the Irishman a key player for Martin.

Kyle Naughton also sees his Swans deal expire in the summer, with Andreas Sondergaard‘s short-term deal expiring in the summer too.

Who might be offered new deals?

It’s no secret that Martin wants Manning and Latibeaudiere to stay at the club beyond this season. He reiterated that point after his side’s 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town last month, with Manning scoring the winner that day.

But Martin says he’s not in control of player contracts and so what the summer might hold for both Manning and Latibeaudiere remains to be seen. Manning though seems the more likely to leave with Latibeaudiere previously revealing that he and his representatives have been in renewal talks, and that he’d be disappointed to leave the Welsh club.

Sondergaard’s future is also up in the air. He arrived earlier this year as back-up following Steven Benda’s injury but he’s yet to make an appearance.

Naughton though looks like he could move on. The 34-year-old has been a loyal servant to the club but he’s barely featured in the second half of this season, and so he looks like surplus to requirements ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Swansea City finish their season with a home game v West Brom next Monday.