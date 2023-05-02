‘I suspect…’ – Journalist discusses prospect of Middlesbrough spending £20m on Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer

Middlesbrough have been tipped to explore a permanent move for Aston Villa loan man Cameron Archer.

The 21-year-old has shone for Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough side since arriving on loan in January. He’s netted 10 goals and assisted six more in 19 Championship appearances, and he looks set to play a crucial role in Boro’s play-off push next month.

Reports over the weekend revealed that Middlesbrough are keen to sign Archer on a permanent basis this summer. But the same report also revealed that Boro would need to fork out at least £20million for the youngster should they want to sign him from Villa.

And having his say on the matter, BirminghamLive reporter Ashley Preece recently wrote:

“As for Archer – there’s a decision to be made there. Boro will push hard if they’re promoted and I suspect they’d fork out close to £20m. It all depends if Emery feels Archer has a future under him. I’d keep him, for sure.”

A big summer ahead…

Middlesbrough aren’t strangers to spending money in the transfer market. Owner Steve Gibson often backs his managers and it seems highly likely that he’ll back Carrick in the summer should Boro earn promotion to the Premier League.

And if that’s the case then a move for Archer becomes all the more realistic. It’s certainly a costly move and if other clubs realise that Archer is for sale, then it could make for a bit of a bidding war. But Carrick has seen all he needs to see regarding Archer, so expect Boro to be at the front of this transfer chase.

But as Preece suggests above, Archer is Villa’s player and it wouldn’t be surprising at all if Unai Emery views him as a first-team player for next season.

There’s certainly a lot to weigh up before Archer’s future is decided.

Middlesbrough’s league campaign finishes with a home game v Coventry City next week, before we move into the play-offs.