How has Leon Dajaku fared since leaving Sunderland on loan in January?

Sunderland sent Leon Dajaku out on loan in January, giving him a shot at more game time away from the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland first brought Dajaku to Wearside in the summer of 2021, bringing him in on loan before making the deal permanent last summer. However, regular starting opportunities have eluded him since the Black Cats’ promotion, making just two Championship starts before leaving on loan in the winter.

Swiss side St. Gallen recruited Dajaku in January, giving him the chance to play regularly while down the pecking order with his parent club.

How has Dajaku fared since leaving on loan?

Unfortunately for Dajaku, he has endured the smoothest spell in Switzerland either.

After making his debut off the bench in a 1-0 loss to FC Zurich, Dajaku provided an assist in his first start as St. Gallen won 3-0 against Servette. That marked the start of a five-game run in the starting XI but he then dropped to the bench, settling for substitute appearances versus Basel, Winterthur and FC Zurich.

He was sent off for two bookable offences in that Zurich appearance and after serving a suspension, he was then given a straight red just two games later against the same opposition.

As a result, he’s missed out on the last two matches through suspension. Those two red cards have slowed any momentum Dajaku was hoping to build up in Switzerland and it remains to be seen whether or not he can reclaim his place in the side once he’s available again.

Upon returning to Sunderland, the German will have a year remaining on his contract at the Stadium of Light. It remains to be seen if he’s a part of Tony Mowbray’s plans moving forward though after four goals and four assists in 37 games for the club. If not, the door may well be open for him to head elsewhere ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.