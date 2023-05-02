How has Joe Bursik fared since leaving Stoke City in January?

Stoke City academy graduate Joe Bursik left the club in January, moving to Belgium with Club Brugge.

Stoke City brought Bursik through their youth ranks and after numerous loan spells away, he broke into the Potters’ first-team. It was his stint with Peterborough United where he really caught the eye, playing only six games in an emergency stint but helping them achieve automatic promotion.

Overall, he played 53 times for Stoke’s senior side and kept 19 clean sheets in the process. He was in and out of the team over the first half of the current season though and ended up heading for pastures new in January.

How has Bursik fared since leaving?

It was Belgian side Club Brugge that snapped Bursik up in the winter, bringing him in for an undisclosed fee on a four-and-a-half-year deal. He was Scott Parker’s first signing at the Jupiler Pro League side but it hasn’t been the smoothest stint since.

Bursik signed in mid-January and on March 8th, the club decided to part ways with Parker after just two wins in 12 games.

The 22-year-old hadn’t made his debut by the time Parker had been sacked and the wait for his first appearance has gone on. Bursik has been an unused substitute on 10 occasions but has missed out on the last three matchday squads due to an injury.

Ex-Sunderland and Liverpool ‘keeper Simon Mignolet has held down the no.1 shirt with Bursik and fellow youngster Nick Shinton offering cover and competition.

Mignolet is now 35 so it will be hoped that Bursik can get the chance to prove he’s got what it takes to be the future starting goalkeeper with Club Brugge. He’s on a long-term deal with the club but after a tough opening few months, fingers crossed the 2023/24 season brings the former Stoke City prodigy some more action.