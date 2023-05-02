How has Ashley Westwood fared since leaving Burnley in January?

Burnley and Ashley Westwood parted ways in January, with the experienced midfielder leaving on a free transfer in search of regular game time elsewhere.

Burnley signed Westwood from Aston Villa back in January 2017 and he was a regular for the Clarets, playing 181 times for the club across all competitions. His involvement was limited towards the end of his time at Turf Moor though, suffering a serious ankle injury that saw him play his last game for the club in April 2022.

He ended up moving on in January, heading to the MLS with Charlotte FC towards the end of the window.

How has Westwood fared since leaving?

The move Stateside marked the first time Nantwich-born Westwood had ever played outside England but he seems to have quickly become an important figure with Christian Lattanzio’s side.

Ahead of the 2023 campaign, which began in February, Westwood was named as the Crown’s captain. His vast experience, pedigree and leadership traits will have played a key role in helping him get that role and he’s played five times across all competitions thus far.

The 33-year-old has spent a spell out of the side recently through a hamstring problem but when fit, he’s been a consistent starter for Charlotte. Westwood and co are struggling for form in the early stages of the season though having won just twice in their opening 10 games. That run leaves the club 14th in the Eastern Conference, one ahead of last placed New York Red Bulls.

It will be hoped that with ex-Burnley man back to full fitness they can start to pick up form. He penned a deal until December 2024 upon arrival, so he’s got plenty of time yet to establish himself as a favourite in North Carolina, just as he did during his time at Turf Moor.