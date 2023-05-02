Extensions for duo? 2017 signing released? What to expect from Birmingham City’s retained list this summer

Birmingham City have enjoyed a relatively solid season in what’s been John Eustace’s first in charge.

He was an underwhelming appointment for many. But Eustace has steered Blues to a rather comfortable finish in the Championship, with his side sitting pretty on 53 points – nine points above the drop zone in 17th.

There’s been takeover murmurs throughout the season, injury woes and so on. As ever though, fans will harbour hope for the upcoming season, but there’s a fair few contract decisions for Eustace and co to make in the coming weeks.

Who’s out of contract?

There’s some long-serving Birmingham City players out of contract this summer. Defenders Maxime Colin and Harlee Dean see their deals expire, as well as January signing and fellow defender Kevin Long.

Elsewhere, Troy Deeney’s contract is up, with Jordan Graham, Nico Gordon, and George Friend making up the rest of Birmingham City’s out of contract players.

Who could be retained?

Birmingham City hold options to extend the deals of Deeney and Gordon. A further year for Deeney seems like an inevitability given his importance this season, but Gordon hasn’t really kicked on in the second half of this season, so his future seems to be up in the air.

Elsewhere, the future of Colin has been a pressing issue for the club throughout this season. He’s been one of Blues’ more consistent performers over the years, but Colin said last month that there’s nothing new to report on his future, seemingly suggesting that he’s keeping his options open.

And surprisingly, there’s been very little said about Dean’s future at the club – the 31-year-old hasn’t really been favoured by Eustace and after six seasons at the club, he could be moving on.

Graham meanwhile hasn’t really impressed this season, having failed to score a single league goal in his two seasons at the club now, whilst the 35-year-old Friend looks set to become a free agent.

Birmingham City’s season finishes with a home game v Sheffield United next Monday.