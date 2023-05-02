Birmingham City, Reading, and Swansea City all keen on Plymouth Argyle man

Birmingham City, Reading, and Swansea City have all sent scouts to watch Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Callum Burton, according to The Sun.

Burton has stepped seamlessly into the no.1 role at Home Park over the second half of the season, helping Plymouth Argyle to automatic promotion and a possible league title in place of the injured Michael Cooper.

The 26-year-old has kept seven clean sheets in 17 games since picking up the gloves in February and his performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

According to The Sun, Championship trio Birmingham City, Reading, and Swansea have all sent scouts to watch Burton this season, whilst Scottish outfit Hearts are also interested in signing him. Burton has one year left on his Argyle contract in the summer and is valued at £500,000, as per The Sun’s report.

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

Burton to leave Plymouth?

Plymouth have secured a return to the Championship next season and need a win on the final day to confirm the league title – an achievement that Burton has played a crucial part in.

Birmingham’s keeping options are currently short with John Ruddy, 36 out injured, leaving Neil Etheridge to step in for the remainder of the season. John Eustace could look to replace one of the veterans with Burton who has proved he can be a number one keeper.

Swansea on the other hand have seen Steven Benda out injured since January with Andy Fisher taking up the gloves, seeing a deal for Burton also make sense with third-choice stopper Andreas Sondergaard out of contract in the summer.

Reading could be playing their football in League One next season and could likely offer Burton the best chance of first-team football, although he may not want to drop back down to the third tier.

Burton’s future will certainly be an interesting one to follow.