Big summer exile? Starlets stay? What to expect from Portsmouth’s retained list this summer

Portsmouth look as though they have a busy few months on the horizon as John Mousinho prepares for his first summer transfer window in charge at Fratton Park.

Portsmouth were unable to drag themselves back into the play-off fight after parting ways with Danny Cowley but on the whole, Mousinho can be fairly pleased with how his first few months at Fratton Park have gone despite some disappointing performances at times.

A big summer awaits though and it won’t be long before contract decisions are made and the club’s retained list is published. Here, we look at what to expect…

Who could be released?

Of those out of contract, there are some that look as though they will be fairly easy decisions.

It seems highly likely that Kieran Freeman will be heading for pastures new and while he’s had a run in the side under management, Ryan Tunnicliffe looks like another who will fare better elsewhere. Michael Jacobs is another who could do with a fresh start but if he can stay fit his creative ability could make him a decent addition for a League One or League Two side.

Club captain Clark Robertson looks destined for a fresh start too and it will be hoped Ryley Towler is the future go-to option in that left centre-back role. Louis Thompson doesn’t seem to fit into Mousinho’s plans and could be better off elsewhere but he could be one that plays a squad role if kept onboard.

A tough decision needs to be made on Jayden Reid, who is a highly-rated talent but has really struggled with injury. Two serious injuries have prevented him from getting chances but it remains to be seen if Mousinho sees a role for him moving forward.

Who could be retained?

With that many potential departures, there will need to be a lot of incomings at Fratton Park. Some out of contract players could yet earn extended stays though.

Youngsters like Josh Oluwayemi and Harry Jewitt-White look like future first-team players and while they might benefit more from time out on loan rather than in Mousinho’s squad, they should be two offered new deals. Jay Mingi is another star for the future and if he’s not tempted away, Portsmouth should be looking to tie him down to a new contract as well.

In terms of more senior options, Ronan Curtis will be supported through his recovery from an ACL injury so he may well end up penning an extended contract. Left-sided defender Connor Ogilvie is another Pompey should be looking to keep, offering a solid presence at the back as either a full-back or centre-back.