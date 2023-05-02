3 Joao Pedro replacements Watford must consider with Brighton move on the brink

Watford are set to lose star man Joao Pedro this summer with reports stating he is heading for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Watford will have a tough task in replacing their Brazilian talisman too but the Hornets have shown before that they’ve got a beady eye over some top attacking talents over the years.

Here, we put forward three Pedro replacements who will be worth considering…

Tyrese Campbell – Stoke City

Campbell, like Pedro, can play in a range of attacking roles. He operates as a striker, out on the wing and has played in a deeper role in behind the number nine before too. He’s got Championship pedigree and has managed nine goals and five assists this season.

At 23, the best years of his career are ahead of him and while it might be hard persuading Stoke City to sell, the right price could tempt them into a deal.

Brenner – FC Cincinnati (to join Udinese Calcio)

The link between Watford and Udinese is no secret with the Pozzo family owning both clubs. We’ve seen players go back and forth between the two before and the link could be of use again this summer.

23-year-old Brazilian Brenner is heading from Cincinnati to Udinese this summer and Watford could loan him from their sister club to replace Pedro. He’s another versatile attacker who has been prolific in America and Brazil and would be a great addition to Watford’s frontline, even if it is just a loan from Udinese.

Jesus Ferreira – FC Dallas

Another exciting attacker to have impressed in the MLS is United States international Jesus Ferreira. He’d be a really eye-catching addition to Watford’s attack having managed 41 goals and 21 assists in 133 games for Dallas since coming through their ranks.

Ferreira is another forward who can play centrally as a striker or attacking midfielder as well as out wide. He’s an 18-time U.S. international and has notched eight goals for his country too.