19-year-old Sheffield United man eyed by at least a dozen clubs, report claims

Sheffield United striker Will Osula is drawing interest from ‘at least a dozen clubs’ ahead of the summer, according to The Star.

Sheffield United sent promising youngster Osula on loan to Derby County last summer, giving him a shot at regular game time away from Bramall Lane. He played 21 times for the Rams, chipping in with five goals and an assist before being recalled by the Blades in January.

He’s spent a spell out injured and has made just one substitute appearance since returning to his parent club, but he may well head out again for next season.

The Star reports that there is significant interest in the Danish prodigy, with at least a dozen clubs showing interest.

The door could open for youngsters like Osula to move on a temporary basis in the summer. It will be hoped that some fresh additions can bolster the Blades’ ranks ahead of Premier League football and as a result, chances in the first-team could be limited.

Best for Osula?

It wouldn’t be a surprise if another striker comes through the doors at Bramall Lane this summer and in turn, that will likely push Osula further down the pecking order.

That means a loan could be his best option, especially when the other option would likely be a return to U21s football mixed in with some sporadic minutes in cup competitions or off the bench.

He’s clearly not short of suitors and after a first taste of senior action in League One, he could be ready to catch alight and prove just why he’s such a highly-rated talent with parent club Sheffield United.