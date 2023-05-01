Sunderland looking at audacious move for Birmingham City’s England U18 international

Sunderland are ‘making a pitch’ to sign Birmingham City midfielder Jobe Bellingham, according to the Daily Mail.

The 17-year-old brother of England and Borussia Dortmund ace Jude has enjoyed a break into the first-team at St Andrew’s and looks like another star for the future at Birmingham City.

Bellingham was previously reported to be eyeing a move away from Birmingham in the summer, and a potential move to a Championship rival has been mentioned.

According to the Daily Mail, Sunderland started building the foundations for a move to Bellingham last year and invited him and his family to the Stadium of Light last season. The three-time England U18 midfielder is said to cost around £300,000 in compensation and Sunderland are ‘making a pitch’ to sign the youngster, believing their play-off pushing season can convince the teenager.

Heading for the north east?

It would certainly be an eye-catching swoop for Sunderland considering back in January Bellingham was reportedly wanted by Tottenham Hotspur.

At just 17, Bellingham continuously finds himself in John Eustace’s plans. But, after sparse game time this season, the midfielder may well fancy his chances elsewhere. He was mainly used as a substitute at the beginning of the season before missing three months due to injury at the beginning of 2023.

A swoop makes sense for the Black Cats given the potential that Bellingham can add to Tony Mowbray’s already young Sunderland side. But, it would be surprising if Premier League sides pass up the opportunity to sign Bellingham for the quoted £300,000 price.

Sunderland travel to Preston North End on the final day, whilst Birmingham City host an already-promoted Sheffield United side.