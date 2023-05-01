Paul Heckingbottom wary of interest in ‘irreplaceable’ Sheffield United man

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted there will be a decision to make over Iliman Ndiaye’s future.

Ndiaye has been a key player in Sheffield United’s promotion success this season, with the 23-year-old scoring 14 goals and registering ten assists in 44 league games so far.

However, Ndiaye’s future at Bramall Lane has been up in the air this season as the Senegal international previously faced interest in January and sees his contract expire in the summer of 2024.

Ndiaye was reportedly subject to a £25m bid on January deadline day from Everton, which was ultimately rejected with the Blades keen to retain him for their promotion charge. Interest is set to return for Ndiaye though, with claims of attention growing ahead of the summer.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Heckingbottom admitted that interest is set to return for the ‘irreplaceable’ Senegalese ace and acknowledged a ‘business decision’ will have to be made amid his contract ticking down. Heckingbottom said:

“There is going to be interest, but we have to do all we can to keep him.

“The problem is, Iliman has 12 months left, so there is a business decision as well to take. You know what I will say, I want to keep him. I want to have the best possible players for next season.

“You saw against Tottenham here when he came on, he was the match-winner. Would anyone else on the pitch have done that little move? It was just his balance and agility. We know what a player he is. How he plays, he’s irreplaceable. We have one or two like that.”

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Tigers? Hull City Forest Green Rovers Mansfield Town Coventry City

Ndiaye to leave in the summer?

Sheffield United confirmed their return to the top flight after beating West Brom 2-0 last week, but even promotion may not be enough to keep Ndiaye.

The Blades have seen their transfer embargo lifted after confirming promotion and it’s unclear what budget the Blades will have in the summer, with owner Prince Abdullah still planning to sell the club before the start of next season. Therefore, Ndiaye may be cashed in on if the Blades are strapped for cash, especially if he doesn’t sign a new contract and could leave Bramall Lane as a free agent in little over 12 months time.

Heckingbottom would unsurprisingly want to hold onto his main man but a decision could be taken out of his hands regarding the finances of any deal.