Opinion: Watford should keep an eye on Championship club’s manager situation after recent comments

Watford look set for another managerial change in the summer, with Chris Wilder’ contract expiring.

Wilder is already attracting interest from elsewhere, and after a tough finish to the 2022/23 season, it certainly looks like Wilder and Watford will part ways in the summer.

Hornets fans are becoming far too common with managerial changes. The club looked like they tuned a corner last summer when they hired Rob Edwards, but his tenure was one of the shortest of the Pozzo era. The club’s appointments of Edwards, Slaven Bilic, and Wilder though suggests that the club are looking more towards Championship-experienced managers, rather than their previous type of obscure European bosses.

Fans will once again hope that their club give their next manager time – although at Vicarage Road, nothing is guaranteed – and more proven Championship manager who could be on the market is Preston North End’s Ryan Lowe.

Lowe made his name with Plymouth Argyle before taking on the Preston job last season. He made Preston into dark horses in the play-off race this season, but a few poor results has since seen the Lilywhites drop out of contention, although it’s still a solid season on the whole.

But Lowe has suggested that his future might lie elsewhere. In what might come as a surprise to Preston fans, Lowe has rather lashed out after his side’s missed play-off push, saying that he’s unsure about his future at the club. Lowe says that he doesn’t want to be a mediocre Championship manager. He clearly has ambitions to manage at the top and Watford of course have ambitions to challenge for promotion and eventually return to the Premier League, so Lowe and Watford’s visions certainly seem to be aligned.

He’s a coach who plays very attacking football. His Preston side haven’t scored a tonne of goals this season but they certainly play without fear, and that’s something that Watford fans will want to see from their side next season.

The Hornets are set to undergo some change in their playing staff this summer. It’ll be a restart for the club and a new manager looks set to take over – if Lowe is available and fancies a new challenge, then he and Watford might yet be a match made in heaven.