Opinion: QPR can expect summer transfer interest in this player, but they must keep him

QPR are going to be playing in the Championship next season, after claiming a 1-0 win at Stoke City over the weekend.

It’s something that not many QPR fans might have been expecting to say with one game of the season left. At one point, they looked destined for relegation, especially given the fact that Gareth Ainsworth’s side had a very tough-looking finish to the season.

But credit where credit is due. The R’s have picked up two very impressive and vital wins in their last two outings and they can now look ahead to the summer, and to the 2023/24 season. Ainsworth has already said that he has eyes on some potential summer signings, but he’ll no doubt be fearful about who might leave the club in the summer.

Names like Chris Willock and Lyndon Dykes are already attracting transfer interest. The likes of Seny Dieng and Ilias Chair might also garner interest, and another player who could also attract suitors is Sam Field.

Field is many QPR fans’ Player of the Season. In what’s been a dire campaign, Field has been a constant presence in the midfield; someone who’s constantly giving everything for the team and who’s consistently put in decent performances in the middle of the pitch.

There was loose interest in him in the January transfer window. He’s out of contract next year alongside the likes of Dykes, Dieng, Rob Dickie, Jimmy Dunne and more, and so QPR might well cash in on him if interest crops up in the summer.

But if there’s one player that Ainsworth needs to keep around for next season, it’s Field. Players like Willock and Dykes might be expendable, especially if a decent transfer fee is offered. But QPR have lacked a combative, all-round midfield player for a couple of years – until Field arrive at least – and so he’s certainly someone that the club should look to tie down to a long-term deal and build a squad around.

What’s more is that Field is only 24 years old, but he plays like someone with experience well beyond his years.

If QPR can keep Field beyond the summer transfer window, it’ll be good business.