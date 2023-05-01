One-year option triggered? New deal for veteran? What to expect from West Brom’s retained list this summer

West Brom’s summer plans are already getting underway, with Jake Livermore the first confirmed departure.

The midfielder will leave the club at the end of this season when his contract expires. The 33-year-old hasn’t been favoured by Carlos Corberan, bringing an end to Livermore’s six-year stay at The Hawthorns.

Corberan is expected to make some heavy changes to this West Brom side in the summer transfer window. It’ll be his first summer at the club and his first real chance to put his own stamp on this side.

Who could be released?

The Baggies don’t have too many players out of contract in the summer. One tough decision facing Corberan though is what to do with Tom Rogic.

The Australian joined on a free transfer earlier this season, but he’s not really had a huge impact on the side featuring 20 times in the Championship and scoring just once, whilst assisting three more.

He’s grown into a bit part role under Corberan – West Brom though have the option to extend his stay by a further year.

Elsewhere, another summer signing in Erik Pieters is out of contract in the summer, as well as Kean Bryan.

Who could be retained?

Rogic remains a useful squad player and with the club having the option to extend his stay, it seems likely that he’ll be around for the 2023/24 campaign.

Pieters is a bit more of a difficult decision. He’s older than Rogic, but Pieters has played a very important role for the Baggies this season, featuring 35 times in the Championship and putting in some good performances.

Corberan’s summer transfer priorities remain unclear. Attacker signings may be prioritised given Daryl Dike’s injury, so Pieters may be kept around to provide defensive cover.

But Bryan looks set to move on. He’s endured some torrid luck with injury and having failed to make a comeback, a new deal for the 26-year-old seems unlikely.

The Baggies face Swansea City on the final day of the season next week, with a play-off finish still achievable.