Manchester City pushing to snap up League Two prodigy in the coming days

Manchester City are hoping to wrap up a deal for AFC Wimbledon prodigy Spike Brits in the coming days, Fabrizio Romano has said.

AFC Wimbledon’s youth academy has produced some top young talents, with some going on to hold down senior roles with the Dons while others have headed for bigger and better things higher up the football ladder.

Young goalkeeper Brits is one who looks destined for a bright future. There have been reports of interest in his services for some time now but exit rumours are ramping up ahead of the summer, with transfer guru Romano stating last month that Manchester City and Brentford were holding talks over a deal.

Now, a fresh update from Romano has revealed City are moving closer to a deal.

Reporting on Twitter, Romano has said the Premier League side are ‘convinced’ they can get a deal done for Brits ‘in the next days’. He said:

Manchester City, convinced to get the deal done in the next days for Spike Brits as goalkeeper for the future.

At only 15, Brits has been involved in England’s youth setup, featuring for the U16s.

Another one for the future…

Of course, the hope is that AFC Wimbledon can have academy talents come through their ranks and into the first-team eventually, but having youngsters like Brits move onto bigger things with clubs like Manchester City is only a good thing too.

It remains unknown what funds they could receive as part of this deal, but the Dons can go on to invest those back into the academy to help produce more future stars. It only grows their reputation as a great proving ground for starlets too, hopefully helping them recruit some more prodigies in the years to come.

While Brits’ situation remains to be wrapped up, it seems increasingly likely he’ll be heading for Manchester City this summer.