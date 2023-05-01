Luongo to stay? Veterans to leave? What to expect from Ipswich Town’s retained list this summer

Ipswich Town secured promotion at the weekend in rampant style, thrashing Exeter City 6-0 at Portman Road to seal their long-awaited return to the Championship.

Celebrations went on long into the night and there’s no doubt there will be some sore heads in East Anglia today. The League One title is still up for grabs for Ipswich Town, but the main goal of automatic promotion has been achieved.

The impending rise to the Championship means the Tractor Boys will have plenty of decisions to make this summer, and it might not be long before their retained list is confirmed. Here, we look at what to expect…

Who could be released?

Of those approaching the end of their contracts at Portman Road, it feels as though the majority could head for pastures new.

Experienced attacking midfielder Sone Aluko and veteran defender Richard Keogh both see their deals expire this summer and while they boast valuable Championship experience, both could be let go. Neither have played regularly this season and with Aluko and Keogh aged 34 and 36 respectively, they likely aren’t in Kieran McKenna’s long-term plans.

Kane Vincent-Young was an exciting signing from Colchester United almost four years ago but despite a 12-month extension option in his deal, he could be let go having played only one minute of League One football since January.

Cover goalkeeper Nick Hayes could be another to move on in search of more game time when his contract ends.

Who could be retained?

While the aforementioned quartet seem likely candidates for summer exits, one man who has to be retained is Massimo Luongo. The Australian only signed a short-term deal after signing from Middlesbrough in January but alongside Sam Morsy, he has formed a fantastic midfield partnership.

Retaining his services by extending his contract should be considered a matter of priority ahead of Ipswich’s Championship return.