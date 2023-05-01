January signing leaves? Defender stays? What to expect from Charlton Athletic’s retained list this summer

Charlton Athletic will be playing League One football next season but they still have a top-half finish to play for heading into final day of the campaign.

Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden will be hopeful of refreshing his ranks this summer and as he gets the squad ready for the 2023/24 season, there could be a string of departures at The Valley.

Some could end up moving on when their contracts expire at the end of the current campaign, with the Addicks’ retained list announcement on the horizon. Here, we look at what to expect…

Who could be released?

Charlton look as though they’ll have some tough decisions to make over who stays and who goes at the end of the season.

There are some who could benefit from fresh starts though, starting with goalkeeper Nathan Harness. His deal is up this summer and at 23, it could be best for him to head elsewhere and find game time with another club.

January signing Macauley Bonne could be let go as well. He starred in his previous stint but he’s managed just two in 16 since returning in the winter and after being excluded from the squad against MK Dons for his social media activity after the Ipswich Town defeat, his future could be best served elsewhere too.

Loaned out midfielder Alex Gilbey looks like another likely departure.

1 of 10 Who is this former Charlton Athletic player? Ian Maatsen Akin Famewo Jay Mingi Erhun Oztumer

Who could be retained?

As touched on before, it will be hoped many of those with expiring contracts will stay on at The Valley.

Academy graduate Albie Morgan has divided opinion among fans at times but five goals and six assists is a respectable return this season. His prevalent role in Holden’s side makes a stay look likely. It will be hoped Aaron Henry, another academy talent, can agree new terms on a fresh deal too given the bright future he has.

Michael Hector has performed well since signing on a free transfer and he should be someone the club are keen to keep. Ryan Inniss has been a regular alongside him but again, he’s someone who has split opinion among fans and better options could be on the market.

The Addicks should be looking to keep Sean Clare as he has traits few others can offer, while Terell Thomas has shown valuable versatility too. Again, there could be better alternatives available though, so Holden and co need to take time to weigh up their options.