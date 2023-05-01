‘I’m not sure’ – Ryan Lowe casts doubt over Preston North End future in brutal admission

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe failed to commit his future to the club beyond this summer, stating he needs to be reassured of the club’s ambitions.

Preston North End will be spending another season in the Championship after failing to force their way into the play-offs over the closing stages of the season. The Lilywhites had made an impressive rise back into the top-six fight but a run of four games without victory has seen them drop to 11th, ending their hopes of a play-off finish.

The fall away from the top-six has once again led to questions over the true ambitions of Preston and now, Lowe has made a clear statement over the reassurances he needs to be convinced he can really take the club to the next level.

As quoted by the Lancashire Post, the North End boss rued how his side have fallen short this season and expressed he doesn’t want to be a ‘bang average, mediocre Championship manager’. Lowe later admitted that at the moment, he needs to reflect before even considering next season. He said:

“I’m not even considering next season at this moment in time, I need to go away and reflect on what I want to do also. I want people that are going to follow suit.

“I want to sit down and discuss that with Peter and see where we go. I don’t want to be a good team in the Championship, I want to be a very good team and I think the way our lads are coached and the way we work, we should be a very good team and we just fell short a little bit.”

When asked directly about his future, he went on to say:

“I don’t know, I’ll have to wait and see, I’m not sure.

“I’ll have to sit down with Peter and discuss what I want to do going forward and what we can do together going forward. I don’t want to be a mediocre Championship manager.”

A nervous wait…

It remains to be seen if Lowe can be persuaded to stay on at Deepdale in impending talks with Peter Ridsdale but there’s no doubt that losing the former Plymouth Argyle boss would be a blow. It wouldn’t be the first time an ambitious coach has left the club because they’re not convinced of the club’s aspirations too, so the latest words from Lowe will be a worry.

It’s no secret that Lowe is an ambitious manager either. He left Plymouth to join Preston in the first place because he wanted to make that step up and he’ll certainly have admirers if he was to become available this summer.

Time will tell if Lowe is to stay on at North End to try and take them to the next level, but this feels like an all-too-familiar scenario at Deepdale.