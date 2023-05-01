Ex-Bradford City and Sheffield Wednesday man announces retirement at 36

Harrogate Town have announced defender Rory McArdle will be retiring at the end of the season.

Bradford City and Sheffield Wednesday have both had McArdle on the books during his playing career but with the end of the season approaching, it has been confirmed that this campaign will be his last in the professional game.

As announced on the Harrogate Town Twitter account, McArdle has taken the decision to hang up his boots at the end of the current season.

McArdle has been with the Sulphurites since the summer of 2021, signing after his deal with Exeter City expired. He joined the club following their promotion to the Football League, bringing a wealth of experience to Simon Weaver’s backline. Overall, he has featured 38 times for Town, with 12 outings coming this season.

Hanging up the boots…

The defender, who turns 36, today, will be best remembered for his time at Bradford City.

McArdle started out in Sheffield Wednesday’s youth ranks and made his senior debut while on the books with his hometown club. Ultimately, he was unable to find regular game time with the Owls though and after two spells on loan at Rochdale, he signed for them permanently in 2007.

A change of scenery in 2010 saw him head to Scotland with Aberdeen but two years later, he returned to England with Bradford City. A five-year stay at Valley Parade followed, during which he featured 231 times across all competitions. McArdle won promotion in his first season with the Bantams and helped them maintain their League One status for four years before joining Scunthorpe United in 2017.

Three years with the Iron followed and after a year at Exeter City, he then moved to Harrogate.

Over the course of his career, McArdle has played a massive 648 games, with the vast majority of them coming in the EFL.