Every Championship side’s average squad age this season

The 2022/23 Championship season is drawing to an end, and it’s been another cracker.

There’s still a lot left to play for though with the relegation and play-off races still open. But on the whole, fans have been treated to another sublime season of football and drama in the English second tier.

And we’ve seen a number of youngsters breakthrough as well. Alex Scott is the Championship’s Young Player of the Season, and there’s also been impressive performances from the likes of Amad Diallo on loan at Sunderland and Iliman Ndiaye at Sheffield United to name a couple.

But who has the youngest squad in the Championship this season? Here we’ve listed every Championship side’s average squad this season, according to Transfermarkt…

Wigan Athletic 27.8 years

West Brom 27.7 years

Rotherham United 27.2 years

Reading 27.1 years

Millwall 26.8 years

Huddersfield Town 26.7 years

Sheffield United 26.7 years

Stoke City 26.6 years

Birmingham City 26.3 years

Luton Town 26.3 years

Preston North End 26.3 years

Blackpool 26.1 years

Middlesbrough 26 years

Norwich City 26 years

Watford 26 years

Coventry City 25.8 years

QPR 25.8 years

Bristol City 25.4 years

Cardiff City 25.4 years

Hull City 25.2 years

Burnley 25.1 years

Swansea City 24.8 years

Blackburn Rovers 24.1 years

Sunderland 23.3 years