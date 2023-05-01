Every Championship side’s average squad age this season

The 2022/23 Championship season is drawing to an end, and it’s been another cracker.
There’s still a lot left to play for though with the relegation and play-off races still open. But on the whole, fans have been treated to another sublime season of football and drama in the English second tier.
And we’ve seen a number of youngsters breakthrough as well. Alex Scott is the Championship’s Young Player of the Season, and there’s also been impressive performances from the likes of Amad Diallo on loan at Sunderland and Iliman Ndiaye at Sheffield United to name a couple.
But who has the youngest squad in the Championship this season? Here we’ve listed every Championship side’s average squad this season, according to Transfermarkt…
Wigan Athletic 27.8 years
West Brom 27.7 years
Rotherham United 27.2 years
Reading 27.1 years
Millwall 26.8 years
Huddersfield Town 26.7 years
Sheffield United 26.7 years
Stoke City 26.6 years
Birmingham City 26.3 years
Luton Town 26.3 years
Preston North End 26.3 years
Blackpool 26.1 years
Middlesbrough 26 years
Norwich City 26 years
Watford 26 years
Coventry City 25.8 years
QPR 25.8 years
Bristol City 25.4 years
Cardiff City 25.4 years
Hull City 25.2 years
Burnley 25.1 years
Swansea City 24.8 years
Blackburn Rovers 24.1 years
Sunderland 23.3 years