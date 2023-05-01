Duo departing? New deal for defender? What to expect from Stoke City’s retained list this summer

Stoke City are enduring a disappointing end to a disappointing season.

A 1-0 defeat v QPR last time out marked a solemn final home game of the season for Stoke City. They’re now winless in six and sit in 16th place of the table, with a trip to Watford next week being their final outing of the season.

Alex Neil will be desperate to make some wholesale changes to his side in the summer, but he also has some big contract decisions to make with a number of first-team player out of contract in the summer.

Who’s out of contract?

Stoke City have needed a new goalkeeper for a couple of transfer windows now. And that need will only grow in the summer with Jack Bonham and Frankie Fielding currently out of contract.

Elsewhere, versatile defender Morgan Fox is out of contract, as well as midfield pair Nick Powell and Sam Clucas.

Aden Flint, who is currently on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, also sees his contract expire in the summer.

Who could be retained?

As per Transfermarkt, Stoke don’t have any one-year options for the players out of contract in the summer.

One player who fans might want to see stay though is Fox. The Welshman has been a useful player this season and he’s already been linked with several Championship sides ahead of the summer, so a new deal could be something that Neil looks into.

But reports have already suggested that Clucas and Flint will be released in the summer, which comes as no great surprise, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Powell is let go after another season of injury frustration.

In terms of goalkeepers, Fielding’s departure seems inevitable, but Bonham could be kept around as a no.2 next season with Stoke likely to sing a new no.1.

Stoke City v Watford kicks off at 3pm next Monday.