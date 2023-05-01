‘Down to the final day’ – Rotherham United v Middlesbrough prediction: The72

Rotherham United host Middlesbrough in the Championship this afternoon.

Rotherham United entertain Middlesbrough this afternoon with the Millers’ safety still to be secured. They suffered a tough defeat last night against Cardiff City, making it five games without a win and seeing them only two points above the relegation zone in 21st place with a game in hand.

Middlesbrough could be confirmed to finish 4th in the table if Luton Town win at Blackburn Rovers, even if Boro win. Michael Carrick’s side were beaten 2-1 by Luton last time out, making it just two wins in their last six games.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Rotherham know what they’ve got to do if they’re to maintain their Championship status for another season, so the pressure will really be on this afternoon. Given the goal difference, a point would probably be enough, but Taylor and co won’t want to leave it down to chance.

“Honestly though, I think they’ll do well to get anything against Boro. Carrick’s side are rampant going forward and they could put a few past the Millers here.

“Their relegation fight goes down to the final day I think. Away win.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-3 Middlesbrough

Cameron Winstanley

“With Reading playing beforehand, the Millers know exactly what they’ll need to do to secure safety, with Boro also in the same boat regarding a 3rd place finish.

“The Millers’ form is a real concern and they should consider a point as a great result against a Boro side who will be looking to bounce back to form in time for the play-offs.

“However, I’m really concerned by Rotherham’s form and can see them losing again here, bringing their fight down to the final day.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-2 Middlesbrough