Derby County and Bolton Wanderers join striker chase – Birmingham City among sides already linked

Derby County and Bolton Wanderers are the latest sides to be linked with Larne talisman Lee Bonis.

Derby County and Bolton Wanderers are both embroiled in the fight for a League One play-off spot but both clubs will have one eye on their plans for the summer transfer window as the end of the season nears.

It seems they could be set to do battle in the transfer market too, with both sides said to be keen on Larne star Bonis.

Bonis has already been linked with Birmingham City, Blackpool, Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth ahead of the summer, though Pompey boss John Mousinho has since said that he is not a player he is aware of as it stands.

Sunday Life Sport states that the Rams and the Trotters are alongside Dundee United in joining the race for the £300,000-rated striker. Larne are bracing themselves for summer bids for Bonis after his 16 goals and nine assists in 41 games this season.

Bonis has well and truly proven himself in Northern Ireland’s top-tier now. His performances this season are said to have put him on the radar of national team boss Michael O’Neill and it seems a new challenge needs to be next for Bonis.

He managed 34 goals in 84 games with hometown team Portadown before moving to Larne in January 2022, where he now has 25 goals in 59 outings.

Plenty of Northern Irish talents have come over to the EFL and found success, so Bonis will be hoping he can follow in their footsteps. Derby County and Bolton Wanderers are sure to be attractive options, but it remains to be seen just how his situation pans out this summer.