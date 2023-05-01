Dele-Bashiru leaves? Stars stay? What to expect from Sheffield Wednesday’s retained list this summer

Sheffield Wednesday will have to win the play-offs if they’re to make a return to the Championship this season after falling short in the automatic promotion scrap.

Sheffield Wednesday’s collapse over the final months of the season means they will finish in 3rd, with Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town securing automatic promotion over the weekend.

The outcome of the Owls’ play-off bid will heavily impact decisions over player contracts, but it won’t be long before decision time is here and the retained list is published. Here, we look at what to expect…

Who could be released?

To free up some space in the squad, there could be some tough decisions made by Darren Moore and co this summer.

Jaden Brown made a decent impression when called upon but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he heads for pastures new in search of more regular game time but he could be viewed as a solid rotation option. Jack Hunt is another who could elsewhere after limited opportunities this season.

Dennis Adeniran remains a promising player and he’s shown he can perform at wing-back as well as in the middle but given the competition for a starting spot and his previous injury record, there will be a decision to be made on his contract as well.

It remains to be seen what happens with Dominic Iorfa as well. He’s flourished at this level and the one above before but he’s had some tough times too, so with his deal up, it may be time for the player and the club to part ways with one another.

One who seems a likely departure is Fisayo Dele-Bashiru though. He’s been consistently linked with an exit and amid a dip in form and game time, a move seems best for all.

1 of 10 Who is this former Sheffield Wednesday player? Jack Marriott Sam Winnall Sam Hutchinson Jordan Rhodes

Who could be retained?

Keeping Player of the Season and club legend Liam Palmer has to be considered as a matter of priority for Moore and co. Hopefully star players like Josh Windass and George Byers will stay and thankfully, both are said to have extension options in their contracts.

Lee Gregory is another with a 12-month option, so it remains to be seen if Wednesday trigger that clause. Talks have been taking place over fellow attacker Callum Paterson‘s contract, suggesting the club want to secure his services beyond the end of his expiring contract too.

Marvin Johnson is a player who divides opinion among some fans but given his experience and attacking output from left wing-back, he’s someone who could be tied down to a new contract too.