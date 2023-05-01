Dack stays? Star man departs? What to expect from Blackburn Rovers’ retained list this summer

Blackburn Rovers still have promotion to fight for this season but one eye will be firmly on who could stay and who might move on this summer.

The outcome of Blackburn Rovers’ season will almost certainly have an impact on the decisions made at Ewood Park this summer but it seems some outcomes are almost inevitable.

Those out of contract at the end of the campaign are in uncertain positions and with decision time approaching, it won’t be long before Rovers’ retained list is confirmed. Here, we take a look at what to expect…

Who could be released?

One man who looks certain to be heading for the exit door is Chilean star Ben Brereton Diaz. He saw a 12-month option triggered this time last year but since January, it has been strongly reported that he will be heading for Villareal on a pre-contract deal.

Another out of contract player is Daniel Ayala, whose future looks to be up in the air. The Spaniard has struggled with injuries this season and in his absence, Dom Hyam and Hayden Carter have become the go-to centre-back pairing. At 32, it could be the right time for him to move on.

It would be a surprise if loaned out forward Daniel Butterworth is handed a new deal, likely leading to his release with his contract expiring. It has been said that Rovers won’t be exercising the permanent option in Clinton Mola‘s loan deal too, so that could be confirmed in the retained list as well.

1 of 12 What shirt number did Adam Armstrong wear for Blackburn Rovers? 11 14 7 5

Who could be retained?

As for who could be kept on, the aforementioned Ayala may well end up staying too. While he’s had injury problems again and probably won’t be a starting player, someone of his experience and leadership would still be valuable.

Bradley Dack may well see a 12-month option in his contract triggered too. He too hasn’t found regular game time of late due to injuries but he looked to be getting back to his best before the blow, showing he still has plenty to offer after a tough couple of years.

Tomasson has said decisions will be made on both this summer, so it remains to be seen just how their situations pan out.