Crystal Palace ready to make a move for Middlesbrough star

Crystal Palace are ‘ready to launch a move’ for Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom, according to TEAMtalk.

Akpom has been in red hot form for Boro so far this season, scoring 28 league goals in 36 games and leading the Championship’s goal scoring charts.

Boro’s only chance of promotion remains via the play-offs, which could be their only chance to also keep hold of the 27-year-old who has recently been named as the Championship’s Player of the Season.

Everton, Southampton, and Palace were all previously linked with a move for Akpom back in March, with Bundesliga sides Werder Bremen and Borussia Monchengladbach also said to have been keeping tabs.

But according to a fresh report from TEAMtalk, Palace are ready to launch a move for Akpom whose future at the Riverside remains unclear, with his contract expiring in 2024. TEAMtalk’s report also says that Akpom is also keen to return to London after growing up in the capital and coming through the ranks at Arsenal.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Tigers? Hull City Forest Green Rovers Mansfield Town Coventry City

Akpom to Crystal Palace…

A potential switch to Selhurst Park makes complete sense for Akpom who could return closer to home as well as play Premier League football next season, with the Eagles’ safety all but confirmed.

Any deal would likely hinge on Boro’s play-off success. Failure to achieve promotion would seemingly end Akpom’s stay at the Riverside amid concerns over the length of his contract, an so cashing in looks to be the obvious solution to any summer interest.

Akpom’s potential exit would leave Boro short in the attacking department with on loan Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer the club’s joint second top scorer with ten goals. The 21-year-old is set to leave Boro at the end of the season leaving Michael Carrick in need of reinforcements next season – Boro are keen on Archer but might be priced out of a move.

Middlesbrough host Coventry City on Monday, with kick-off at 3pm.