Championship clubs keen on Birmingham City loan star ahead of summer return to Arsenal

Birmingham City loan favourite Auston Trusty is already fielding interest from other Championship clubs ahead of his return to parent club Arsenal, as per Darren Witcoop.

Arsenal sent Trusty out on loan last summer, with Birmingham City snapping him up to give him his first shot at regular game time on these shores.

And since linking up with the Blues, the American has been a huge hit. Playing as a centre-back in a back three or four or out at left-back, Trusty has played 47 times across all competitions, chipping in with four goals and two assists in the process.

City manager John Eustace recently confirmed that he will be returning to Arsenal this summer, labelling him a Premier League player. Now though, it seems that isn’t stopping Championship interest from arising.

Reporter Darren Witcoop has said on Twitter that a host of second-tier sides are keen on taking Trusty next season.

A decision over his future will be made in the summer, he adds.

Sure to draw interest…

Reports of early interest in Trusty are hardly a surprise. If he’s not got a part to play at Arsenal next season, there should be a pretty significant battle for his services. He’s been a revelation with Birmingham City and he’ll be sorely missed at St. Andrew’s barring a surprise return.

The 24-year-old has proven himself as top-flight quality but it remains to be seen if he gets the chance to play at that level, be it with Arsenal or with someone else.

He’ll be a tough player to replace for the Blues this summer and there’s no doubt that his time with the club will be fondly looked back on for some time to come.