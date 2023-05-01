Blackburn Rovers team news and predicted XI to face Luton Town: Striker crisis persists but defender is available

Blackburn Rovers face Luton Town in the Championship this evening.

Blackburn Rovers come into today’s clash with Luton Town in need of a result as they battle it out for a play-off finish.

A slump in form has come at the wrong time for Rovers as they look to end a run of seven without a win here. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side occupy 9th with two games remaining and a victory would move them level on points with 6th placed Millwall. A draw would take it to the final day too but because of their goal difference, defeat would all but spell the end of their hopes.

As for Luton Town, they’ve got a play-off spot wrapped up already and sit in 3rd. They’re four points clear of Middlesbrough and could wrap up their final league position today.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Blackburn Rovers’ injury problems have been well documented of late and they come into this one without a fit senior striker.

Speaking ahead of the game, Tomasson stated Rovers are doing all they can to get Sam Gallagher fit for the final day of the season but he will sit out here, as will Jack Vale. There was no mention of Harry Leonard in his presser, but if fit, he is an option up top. Tyler Morton’s season ended with an injury against Preston, so he joins fellow midfielder John Buckley on the sidelines.

In positive news, Daniel Ayala will be available for selection but it remains to be seen if he can force his way into the team.

Predicted XI

Pears (GK)

Rankin-Costello

Carter

Hyam

Pickering

Travis

Wharton

Szmodics

Hedges

Dolan

Brereton Diaz

There’s not much to pick from for Rovers so the team could be unchanged from the one fielded against Burnley last time out. Ayala’s return adds depth at the back but it would be a surprise to see him break up the growing partnership of Dom Hyam and Hayden Carter.

No striker means Tyrhys Dolan or Sammie Szmodics could operate through the middle.

The tie kicks off at 17:30 tonight and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.