Blackburn Rovers, Rotherham United, Swansea City all keeping tabs on League One youngster

Blackburn Rovers, Rotherham United, and Swansea City are all keeping tabs on Shrewsbury Town striker Tom Bloxham, reports Daily Mail.

Bloxham, 19, stands at 6ft 5ins and currently plays for Shrewsbury Town in League One. The ex-Leicester City youngster has racked up 26 League One appearances for the Shrews this season, and despite not scoring, he’s coming onto the radar of Championship clubs.

Second tier trio Blackburn Rovers, Rotherham United, and Swansea City have all been credited with an interest in Bloxham. Blackburn Rovers took Tottenham Hotspur’s Thomas Bloxham on trial earlier this year – this is not the same Bloxham.

Bloxham’s Shrewsbury Town side currently sit in 13th place of the table. They were climbing up into play-off contention earlier in the year but a run of eight games without a win, and seven defeats from those eight, sees Steve Cotterill’s side in mid-table.

One for the future…

Bloxham certainly must have potential given the amount of Championship sides looking at him. It’s hard for younger players to get on the score-sheet but playing in more technical sides in the Championship and higher can often unlock their potential.

Swansea will be playing in the Championship next season but Blackburn could yet be playing in the Premier League and Rotherham in League One, so there’s a few different routes potentially opening up for Bloxham in the summer.

Last year he signed a three-year deal with the Shrews, with the club having a one-year option in his contract too, so he certainly won’t come cheap.

But if a sizeable offer comes in then it’s hard for teams in the reaches of League One to turn it down, so Bloxham is certainly a name for fans to keep an eye on as the summer transfer window rolls around.