Ben Wilmot sends message to Stoke City fans after scooping Player of the Season award

byLuke Phelps
1 May 2023
Stoke City fans named centre-back Ben Wilmot as their Player of the Season for the 2022/23 campaign.

It’s been a season of ups and downs for Stoke City – mainly the latter. Alex Neil’s side currently sit in 16th place of the Championship table after a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to QPR over the weekend, but one bright spark for the Potters this season is Wilmot.

The centre-back has just concluded his second season at the club with injury having brought his season to a premature end. But the 23-year-old’s 39 appearances in the Championship this season, and his three goals, have earned him the club’s Player of the Year award.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, Wilmot posted this message:

Wilmot’s season ended in the 2-1 defeat v West Brom last month, when the centre-back was withdrawn after sustaining a nasty back injury. Stoke City are winless in his absence and winless in their last six now, with Alex Neil’s side capping a disappointing season away at Watford next week.

Looking ahead…

Neil’s Stoke City gave fans a glimmer of hope for next season when they were climbing the table earlier this year. And with a few summer signings and a few players finding fitness, the Potters could really challenge next time round.

Neil needs to build around players like Wilmot. He’s been a rock at the back for Stoke City and Neil will be praying that he makes a speedy recovery in the summer, in time for the start of the 2023/24 season.

A win for Stoke at Watford next week could see them finish in 15th place of the Championship table, depending on Bristol City’s result at QPR.

Luke Phelps
