Ben Wilmot sends message to Stoke City fans after scooping Player of the Season award

Stoke City fans named centre-back Ben Wilmot as their Player of the Season for the 2022/23 campaign.

It’s been a season of ups and downs for Stoke City – mainly the latter. Alex Neil’s side currently sit in 16th place of the Championship table after a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to QPR over the weekend, but one bright spark for the Potters this season is Wilmot.

The centre-back has just concluded his second season at the club with injury having brought his season to a premature end. But the 23-year-old’s 39 appearances in the Championship this season, and his three goals, have earned him the club’s Player of the Year award.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, Wilmot posted this message:

Not the end to the season I was hoping for but I really appreciate all the votes for this award. It’s not been our best season but the fans support has been class all year and we all really appreciate it. Thank you all ❤️ @stokecity pic.twitter.com/opmHwdFBjc — Ben Wilmot (@BenWilmot6) April 30, 2023

Wilmot’s season ended in the 2-1 defeat v West Brom last month, when the centre-back was withdrawn after sustaining a nasty back injury. Stoke City are winless in his absence and winless in their last six now, with Alex Neil’s side capping a disappointing season away at Watford next week.

Looking ahead…

Neil’s Stoke City gave fans a glimmer of hope for next season when they were climbing the table earlier this year. And with a few summer signings and a few players finding fitness, the Potters could really challenge next time round.

Neil needs to build around players like Wilmot. He’s been a rock at the back for Stoke City and Neil will be praying that he makes a speedy recovery in the summer, in time for the start of the 2023/24 season.

A win for Stoke at Watford next week could see them finish in 15th place of the Championship table, depending on Bristol City’s result at QPR.