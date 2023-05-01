Ainsworth drops QPR summer transfer hint after R’s secure Championship status

QPR confirmed their Championship status for another year after beating Stoke City on Saturday.

After a very turbulent season, QPR are actually finishing the campaign in a rather decent vein of form. Gareth Ainsworth’s side are now unbeaten in three, winning their last two outings to move six points clear of the drop zone ahead of the final game of the season.

It’s given fans a glimmer of hope for the next season – Ainsworth’s first full season in charge. But if QPR are to avoid a repeat of this season then they need a strong showing in the transfer market, and it seems like Ainsworth’s summer transfer planning is underway.

After the win at Stoke, Ainsworth told West London Sport:

“I have been planning. It’s been difficult to plan while we didn’t know what division we’re going to be in, but I’ve got some names.”

QPR have a handful of first-team players out of contract in the summer in Chris Martin, Luke Amos, Leon Balogun, and Jordan Archer. But next summer they see the likes of Lyndon Dykes, Rob Dickie, Jimmy Dunne, Sam Field, Seny Dieng, and more than likely Chris Willock who’s out of contract this summer, but QPR have a one-year option.

A busy summer…

The summer ahead looks set to be the busiest that QPR fans have seen in a long time. And it needs to be – given the players out of contract in 2024 and given how poor QPR have been this season, expect to see some key player departures in the summer so that QPR avoid losing certain players on free transfers next year.

Ainsworth certainly has a lot of work to do and he needs to be backed in the market, or QPR will have another turbulent season in the Championship.

The R’s finish their season at home to Bristol City next week.