What’s former Millwall and Bristol Rovers man Tony Craig up to these days?

Tony Craig played for Millwall in three spells between 2003 and 2018 and for Bristol Rovers between 2018 and 2020.

Born in Greenwich, Craig climbed through the youth ranks at boyhood club Millwall, making his debut in the 2002/03 season before joining Wycombe Wanderers on loan in the 2004/05 season to gain more first-team minutes.

Upon returning to Millwall, Craig earned his place in the Lions’ defence before Championship side Crystal Palace signed him in 2007. Craig only played 14 times for the Eagles due to injury and returned to Millwall for the end of the 2007/08 season on loan, then signing permanently at the end of the season.

Craig helped Millwall win promotion back to the Championship in 2010 before joining Brentford in 2012, where he made another rise to the second-tier in 2014. Overall, Craig played 127 times for Brentford but then headed back to Millwall for a third spell.

In his final spell at The Den, Craig helped the Lions win the League One play-off final in 2017, departing the following season to join Bristol Rovers after playing 322 career games for Millwall.

Craig enjoyed two-and-a-half years with Rovers and ended up joining Crawley Town following his exit.

But what’s Craig up to these days?

Craig enjoyed his first two seasons at Crawley and helped them to two mid-table finishes. However, he left the Red Devils in January 2023 and joined National League side Dorking Wanderers on loan.

At 38, Craig has become a key part of Dorking’s defence, even captaining the side on occasions. Wanderers have survived the drop in the club’s first season in the fifth-tier of English football, with former Football League players Barry Fuller and George Francomb both playing at Meadowbank this season.

Craig’s contract at Crawley still has a year to run after penning a two-year extension last season, but it remains to be seen just what the summer brings.