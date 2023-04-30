What’s former Bristol City and Cardiff City man Nicky Maynard up to these days?

Nicky Maynard played for Bristol City between 2008 and 2012 and Cardiff City between 2012 and 2015.

Born in Cheshire, Maynard joined Crewe Alexandra after previously spending time with Arsenal as a schoolboy. Maynard progressed through Crewe’s youth sides and enjoyed two seasons in League One after a loan spell at Witton Albion in non-league.

Maynard bagged 35 goals in 67 games for the Alex and was snapped up by Bristol City in 2008.

He was a big hit with the Robins, scoring 20 goals in 42 games during the 2009/10 season and finishing his three-and-a-half-year spell with the club on 46 goals across all competitions. His form in front of goal caught the eye of West Ham, who brought him to Upton Park in January 2012. Maynard scored four times for West Ham but was sold in the summer, heading back to the Championship with Cardiff City.

Maynard’s return to the Championship didn’t go to plan, seeing his season virtually ended by a knee injury three games into his Cardiff career. The Bluebirds were promoted to the Premier League that summer but Maynard was on the move again.

A return to the second-tier called again, this time in a season-long loan to Wigan Athletic but after just four goals he returned to the Bluebirds who had been relegated, scoring once in the 2014/15 campaign before leaving permanently.

So what’s Maynard up to these days?

Maynard embarked on a journeyman’s career around the Football League, even playing a season at Aberdeen. Maynard scored 20 times for Bury and then 14 times for Mansfield Town in back-to-back League Two seasons in a final burst in the Football League.

Now at 36, Maynard joined Northern West Counties League Premier Division club Macclesfield last season, the phoenix club of Macclesfield Town, winning promotion to the Northern Premier League Premier Division this season, the seventh-tier of English football.

Maynard played his final game for Macclesfield at the weekend as he announced his retirement in the final stretch of the season. Maynard scored 133 goals across the Football League, with his 132 appearances at Bristol City the most he made for an individual club.