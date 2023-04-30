Sheffield United keen to agree fresh terms with out of contract attacker

According to Alan Nixon’s Patreon page, Sheffield United are keen to retain the services of striker Oli McBurnie after their return to the Premier League.

McBurnie is one of several Blades stars whose contracts are due to run out this summer. Nixon says that Paul Heckingbottom’s side are wanting to keep him at Bramall Lane by convincing him to sign a new deal at the club.

The Leeds-born 17-cap Scotland international came through the ranks at Bradford City. Loan moves to Chester City came before a permanent, 2015 move to Swansea City. It was from the Swans that Sheffield United signed McBurnie in a deal that was thought to be worth up to £20 million.

The 26-year-old McBurnie has gone on to play 134 games for the Blades, scoring 22 goals and registering five assists. And 12 of those goals and two of those assists have come this season in United’s successful Championship campaign which saw them promoted back to the Premier League.

Sheffield United wanting to keep McBurnie…

Sheffield United have deservedly earned their placed back in the Premier League after a consistent Championship campaign this season.

Their first season back in the Premier League last time around saw them finish 9th under Chris Wilder. That success was followed by a campaign that saw the South Yorkshire beaten far too often and relegation was confirmed with games to spare.

McBurnie not only knows the club well but he also brings with him Premier League experience. He has 75 Premier League appearances to his name from when the Blades were last in the top tier – those appearances saw him score seven goals and two goals.

Yes, Sheffield United will have some money available to them what with promotion and their share of the television deal. That is a given. However, they wouldn’t go far wrong by tying McBurnie down to a new deal.