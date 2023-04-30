Rotherham United man being targeted by Gillingham, says journalist

According to Darren Witcoop on Twitter, League Two side Gillingham ‘have identified’ Rotherham winger Shane Ferguson as a summer transfer target.

Rotherham winger Shane Ferguson attracting summer interest. Gillingham have identified the Northern Irishman as a potential target but face a battle persuading Ferguson to drop into League Two #gills #gillingham #rufc #rotherham — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) April 29, 2023

50-cap Northern Ireland international Ferguson has been with the South Yorkshire side since a summer 2021 transfer from Millwall. The seasoned 31-year-old started out his journey in football with Newcastle United, progressing from their youth set-up to go on and make 32 appearances for the Magpies.

Since arriving at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Ferguson has gone on to play 72 times for the Millers, scoring four goals and registering 10 assists. This season has seen him play an important role in keeping Rotherham out of the Championship relegation fight.

His three goals and five assists have helped to see the Millers in 20th place in the Championship table – they are two points clear of the drop zone with two games left to play.

Gillingham meanwhile are destined to spend another season in League Two. With one game left to play, the Gills are currently 18th in the table on 52 points.

Gillingham move for Ferguson…

Ferguson has proved himself this season to be a solid competitor in the Championship. His goals and assists are clear evidence of that.

His contract is due up this summer and there will be clubs keen to take a look at him – Witcoop notes that Gillingham are one of those clubs.

He also notes that the Gills will have a struggle on their hands persuading Ferguson to drop from Championship football into League Two, but if they can convince him to drop down two divisions then Ferguson would be a quality signing for Gillingham this coming summer.

Rotherham boss Matt Taylor might feel like he needs a replacement before letting Ferguson leave though, given the role he’s played this season, so a transfer exit this summer might not be so straight-forward.