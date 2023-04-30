Coventry City set to release first-team duo this summer – Charlton Athletic keen on one of them

Coventry City are set to release first-team duo Martyn Waghorn and Todd Kane this summer, says journalist Darren Witcoop.

Coventry City are sitting pretty in the Championship table. Mark Robins’ side sit in 5th place after their 2-0 win over Birmingham City yesterday, with the Sky Blues now having a three-point cushion to Sunderland in 7th ahead of their final game of the season later this month.

The summer ahead promises to be a busy one for Coventry City who will either be gearing up for a Premier League campaign, or gearing up for another, more intense shot at promotion. But two players who don’t look like they’ll be around for next season are Waghorn and Kane.

The pair are out of contract in the summer and Witcoop has revealed on Twitter that the pair are set to be released when their contracts expire this summer. Kane is currently on loan at Charlton Athletic and Witcoop says that the Addicks are keen on a permanent signing:

Coventry duo Martyn Waghorn and Todd Kane, currently out on loan, due to become free agents this summer. Charlton interested in signing Kane on a permanent basis ahead of interest from rival League One clubs in the full-back #charlton #cafc #Coventry #addicks — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) April 29, 2023

Waghorn joined Coventry on a free transfer ahead of last season. He managed just one goal in 27 league outings and one in 11 during the first half of this season, before joining Huddersfield Town on loan. Kane meanwhile has featured five times for Charlton in League One, having racked up 29 Championship appearances for the Sky Blues last season.

Moving on…

Kane and Waghorn certainly seem like surplus to requirements. Both players though are experienced Football League names and they shouldn’t have an issue finding a new club in the summer, with Kane looking like he could return to The Valley despite not playing all that much since arriving on loan.

And League One looks like the level for Waghorn. He’s proved himself in the Championship before although he’s not been as prolific in the past couple of seasons, but there should be a lot of League One clubs interested in the summer as he remains an experienced pro.

Coventry City’s final game of the season takes place on May 8th, with the Sky Blues heading to Middlesbrough.