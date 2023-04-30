Burnley keen on Leeds United man but face competition for the signing

According to the Daily Mail, Burnley are interested in out-of-favour Leeds United youngster Cody Drameh.

Drameh was signed as a youth player by Leeds United from Fulham but has failed to make a full breakthrough to the senior squad at Elland Road. Instead, the 21-year-old right-back has seen his regular first-team football whilst out on loan in the Championship.

This has come via two loan spells in English football’s second tier – the first of these was at Cardiff City last season, where he featured 22 times for the Bluebirds. This season, Leeds sent U21 England international Drameh out on loan to Luton Town where he has kicked on from his Cardiff spell and continues to earn plaudits at Kenilworth Road.

The Mail says that Drameh ‘is set to leave’ Elland Road in the summer ‘amid interest from newly-promoted Burnley’. Their report goes on to add that the Clarets are ‘long term admirers of Drameh’ and that Vincent Kompany’s side tried to sign the youngster last season.

However, the Championship winners will not have it all their own way, with German giants Eintracht Frankfurt are amongst the sides keen on him.

Drameh to Burnley…

Burnley really have looked a cut above most of their Championship opponents and fully earned their return to the Premier League.

However, the club and Kompany will both know that even though it is a single step up in division, it is a huge step up in class. If they want to stay in the Premier League rather than yo-yo back down then they will have to reshape in the summer.

Part of that reshape will be changes in personnel and these changes could see a totally different side than what swept to the Championship title. However, the question is whether Drameh is the right kind of player that would fit those changes.

The former Fulham youngster is a good player, that cannot be doubted. However, as he struggled to make the breakthrough at his current club Leeds United, there should be a degree of caution exercised by the Clarets.